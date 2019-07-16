Porsche have reconstructed the legendary polygon nardò
A test track Nardo Technical Center, located in the Apulia region, re-opened after extensive modernization. It was conducted by Porsche Engineering, which owns this site since 2012.
The reconstruction was carried out over 7 months, and their budget was 35 million euros. This allowed to completely replace the asphalt on the 12,6 km ring with a diameter of four kilometers and to install new fencing for high-speed testing. Entirely renovated of 106 thousand square meters of roads inside the ring.
In the Porsche Engineering stressed that, in addition to high-speed tests on a huge ring, Nardo Technical Center allows for the testing of unmanned technologies, online services, assistants driver assistance and rapid chargers for electric vehicles.
On the test track of nardò, which area is 700 hectares, the test carried out more than 90 automotive companies. Porsche Engineering provides engineering services not only maternal Porsche, but also to third party customers: for example, she helped to develop the 4.4-litre V8 for cars Aurus.
Nardo Technical Center built by Fiat in 1975. Due to the location and prepared the security service, he is considered one of the most protected from photospin polygon.