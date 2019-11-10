Porsche increases reload speed Taycan
Since time is a precious commodity for wealthy clients, Porsche, a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group hopes to be able to win over the fussiest of owners of electric vehicles, offering the fastest charging on the market.
Taycan, the first electric car brand and rival Tesla Model S has an electric 800-volt architecture, which is twice more powerful than the typical electric vehicle. A discharged battery can be recharged to 80 percent in less than 23 minutes at a quick-charging station DC — a luxury that other automakers currently are unable to offer.
“We believe that the charging efficiency is important for our clients. It’s not just a question of absolute range,” said Matias Kirchgessner, Director of sales and marking products Taycan.
Porsche knows that to displace Tesla on top of a segment sedans premium Taycan also have to be fast when it is not connected to the charging station. With a record lap time at the Nurburgring of 7:42, Taycan faster than all other four-door models with electric drive on the market. To set a new pace Taycan helped his three-chamber pneumatic suspension and control the rear axle, which are standard for option Turbo S.
“We expect that some of the current owners of Porsche likely to buy Taycan in addition to another model, not instead of it,” he added.
Kirchgessner said that buyers Taycan, tend to be younger and smarter than traditional buyers of the brand, which has a rejuvenating effect on perception of Porsche.
The company has invested around 700 million euros in its factory in Zuffenhausen, near Stuttgart, to increase production Taycan. Part of the money was spent on a new, more flexible Assembly line, which will replace the traditional conveyor belt automatic transport means. It is worth noting that all products in the factory Taycan is designed for carbon neutrality.
Launch date Porsche Taycan is scheduled for December in the U.S. and for the first quarter of 2020 in Europe. Base price is 152 136 euros.