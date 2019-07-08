Porsche presented the updated racing Porsche 911 RSR

July 8, 2019

Porsche представила обновленное гоночное купе 911 RSR

The German car giant Porsche has officially unveiled the updated racing coupe Porsche 911 RSR 2019 model year.

Engineers provided the maximum improvements that affected absolutely all important parts of the vehicle, as well as his appearance. Last year’s 911 RSR has already obtained change of led optics, suspension, transmission, brakes and other important parameters, but now the novelty will surprise even more advanced characteristics.

It is also stated that the racing of the Porsche 911 RSR 2019 has a 4.2-liter gasoline engine, whose power amounted to 515 HP

The novelty has a 6-speed automatic transmission. To date, indicated that the car will participate in the upcoming races, which will take place in September this year.

