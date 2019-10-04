Porsche refused self-leveling caps on the wheels
There is a certain position, which always should be an icon Porsche wheels.
Everyone knows that Porsche are extremely detailed.
But the company is so obsessed with everything that even has a formal policy on how to correctly position the crest of the company in the Central caps of each wheel at each of its cars.
At a recent Porsche event one of the photographers wished a bit of symmetry for a good picture and manually turned the center cap on the wheel, so he stood upright. The representative of Porsche quickly walked over and returned the cap to its original position and explained why.
It turns out that Porsche has a very specific way to align the ridge on the wheels of all cars, starting with a demo model at a very corporate event, right down to the vehicles leaving each dealer and authorized service center. Right — align the base of the ridge with the locking lug wheels, which should also be aligned with the valve stem (for tire inflation).
The reason for this is unclear, but by examining the extensive collection of photos of Porsche, you can be sure that the center caps really exposed as described, from the 911 to Cayenne.