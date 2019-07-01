Porsche Taycan almost completely revealed in Shanghai
While the majority of prototypes have been seen on the territory of the nürburgring, we now have exclusive pictures.
To the editors of the Motor1.com the reader sent the image almost completely uncovered Taycan. But instead of the usual photos of Germany test prototype quietly moved through the streets of China.
According to the information received, the prototype Porsche Taycan was caught near the Peninsula hotel in Shanghai. It shows that Porsche plans to bring the model to the local market, which in this decade became the largest in the world.
Returning to the photos, the prototype Taycan almost not covered camouflage, masking its design, except the rear rack and a few weird details. The photographs show side vents, as well as daytime running lights and fog lights in the front.
The rear lights are also hidden with black tape.
Confirmed that Porsche Taycan will be presented in September this year as car 2020 model year.
For those who prefer a larger cabin and increased ground clearance, also there is good news — announced touring terrain, named Taycan Cross Turismo.