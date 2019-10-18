Porsche Taycan drove a quarter mile with the Tesla Model S
On YouTube-channel Car Benchmarks appeared the video with a stop Taycan Porsche Turbo S and the Tesla Model S P100D a quarter mile, and imitation of detour obstacles of returning to your lane. The last test, in contrast to the “Taikang”, liftback Tesla to perform could not.
In the race attended the most expensive and powerful version Taycan — Turbo S. This sedan equipped with two electric motors, two-stage gearbox to the rear axle and the traction battery with a capacity of 93.4 per kilowatt-hour. The total output of the power plant — 761 horsepower and 1050 Nm of torque. Passport acceleration: 0-100 kph in 2.8 seconds and a maximum speed of 260 kilometers per hour.
Opponent of “Taikang” became Tesla Model S P100D. This electric car gives power and 773 967 Nm of torque and can accelerate to 100 kilometers per hour in 2.6 seconds. The maximum speed liftback — 250 kilometers per hour.
Apparently, Porsche is competing with the Model S in 2017, though there is a more recent Model S Performance, known as Raven. The liftback has recently received a number of updates and could show the best results.