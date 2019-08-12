Porsche Taycan EV officially debut on 4 September
And while Porsche has worked hard to prepare this electric sedan to production.
Taycan Porsche will finally appear September 4 at 9:00 am et. Previously, the Network was presented the official sketches and spy photos of the first Porsche electric car, and now the company plans to simultaneously present Taycan EV in three different places around the world: in Canada, China and, of course, at home in Germany.
Porsche for the first time called a concept version of the Porsche Taycan E Mission, and recently it became known that the new electric car will receive electrical system, 800 volts, providing ultra-fast charging. This technology demanded a huge investment from Porsche, and will soon find out, will she be able to charge Taycan 400 km journey in just 15 minutes. In addition, Porsche promises a power reserve of more than 480 km. For comparison, the current version of the Tesla Model S has the longest range ensures 600 km.
It became known that Taycan will receive the engine capacity of 600 horsepower and can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. Porsche also promised that its electric sedan will be able to maintain its performance during repeated laps on the race track.
This assertion was recently tested and posted on YouTube in the form of the 17-minute video, which shows Taycan four-wheel drive, accelerates from zero to approximately 200 km/h 26 times in a row. The difference between the fastest and the slowest result was 0.8 seconds.