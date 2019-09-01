Porsche unveiled their car for the “Electroformed”
Porsche has unveiled its race car to participate in the championship Formula E, which it will join the new sixth season with the factory team.
Model called 99X Electric.
Dimensions sports electric vehicle – 5160x1770x1050 mm, minimum weight with driver is 900 kg 385 kg are consumed battery with a capacity of 52 kilowatt-hours. The maximum capacity of the power plant, which can be activated in the mode Fanboost – 340 HP In race mode the Porsche 99X Electric produces 272 HP.. in attack mode – 320 HP
We will remind, according to the rules of the championship teams use the same chassis and battery, but are developing their own drive. In the case of the Porsche has been applied the knowledge acquired during the performances in LMP1, which the manufacturer refused just for the sake of “Electrothermal”.
In the Porsche 99X Electric technology is implemented serial elektrosetey Taycan. However, the car will be a kind of mobile laboratory for testing solutions, which are then used in other serial electric vehicles.
The car rides on 18-inch wheels with carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes and tires Michelin Pilot Sport. In the livery used traditional “racing” colors of the brand – white, black and red.
The title sponsor of the Porsche team will be Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer and the pilot will be Neil Jani and andré Lotterer. The latter has already acted in Formula E team DS Techeetah, where another driver, Jean-Eric Vergne, is the reigning champion, and two time.
Jani and Lotterer first withdraw their Porsche 99X Electric at the track in mid-October in the framework of the tests. The first stage will be held in November. In addition to Porsche, newcomer of the 2019-2020 season will be Mercedes-Benz.