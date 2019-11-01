Porsche will offer a free “mechanics” 911 buyers
A seven-speed transmission will be offered for the Carrera S and Carrera 4S.
The Stuttgart manufacturer Porsche has confirmed the 911 sports car will be available with seven-speed manual transmission, and to pay for it, buyers won’t have to.
The mechanical box will receive modification S and 911 Carerra 4S coupe and convertible, but whether such transmission available on the base version of the sports car, is unclear. In the dynamics of the 911 the “mechanics” will be a little give version vosmidiapazonnoy PDK Sport Chrono package — on acceleration from standstill to 96 kilometers per hour last spends exactly 3.3 seconds versus four seconds the new version of the sports car . But top speed change transmission is not affected, it remained at the level of 307 kilometers per hour.
Despite the fact that now exercise “0-100 kilometers per hour” car performs a little longer, changing the transmission had a positive impact on the weight of the car — it was lighter by almost 40 pounds. In addition, all 911 the “mechanics” will by default be equipped with a Sport Chrono package with sportier suspension settings and the powerplants, as well as launch control.
The world premiere of the eighth generation of the Porsche 911 took place in November last year. The car was built from scratch, but retained the classic proportions. A year after the debut, in mid-September of this year, it became known that in 2019 the new 911 became the most profitable model of the company, bringing the total budget marks a third of total revenue.