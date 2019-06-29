Port Melbourne Sharks SC vs Melbourne Knights live streaming free: preview, prediction
Port Melbourne Sharks SC vs Melbourne Knights live streaming free
Melbourne Sharks – Melbourne Knights. Forecast (kf. 2.66) for the Australian Championship match (06/29/2019)
The last three matches of the Knights lost and in our forecast we evaluated the ability of Sharks to extend this series on June 29. Will the guests give battle?
Port Melbourne Sharks
Sharks do not show outstanding results this season – after 18 rounds, Adam Piddick’s team is only 10th in the table. Eight points are separated from the “sharks” relegation zone, only four points are missing from the playoff zone. In the final round, Sharks drew 3: 3 with Green Gully away, allowing the minor opponent to play two goals.
Melbourne Knights
Knights are trying to gain a foothold in the playoff zone, but lately the team of Mariana Cvetkovic does not justify forecasts and has problems with the results. The 0-2 defeat from Dandenong City in the last round was for the “knights” the third in a row and the competitors took advantage of it. Now the sixth line is under threat – Oakley and Altona are at a distance of one point.
Statistics
The last three Knights matches against Sharks
Only in one of the last four matches Sharks managed to win
Knights lost the last three fights
Forecast
For the Knights, the last few weeks have become a real nightmare – the Knights have not taken any points in the last three matches and are in danger of falling out of the playoff zone. Nevertheless, the “sharks” for the team of Cvetkovic are a very convenient opponent and they will surely try to break the series into fights with them.
Guests have an advantage in class and will rely on the attack, which can be an insoluble problem for sharks.