Porthcawl, Wales, Installs Public Toilets With High-Tech Features To Keep People From Having Sex In Them
The toilets will spray cold water on the amorous couple if its sensors detect ‘inappropriate activities.’
And for the general purpose of keeping the toilets clean — keeping public toilets clean is obviously no small task — once a day, the toilets will be locked for 10 minutes while automatic scrubbers deep-clean them.
But the most attention-grabbing feature of the new toilets is their anti-sex features.
The floors are weight-sensitive, so they will detect if more than one person is entering. Other sensors will pick up on any activity that triggers them as being “violent,” according to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, ABC affiliate KCRG-TV. If that happens, the doors will open, alarms will sound and the occupants will be sprayed with cold water.
For what it’s worth, the same deterrents will be employed if the system detects smoking inside the toilets as well, according to BBC News.
Town councilor Mike Clarke said that the high-tech toilets are part of an overall plan to spruce up the community.
“Rebuilding the public toilets is an important element of Porthcawl Town Council’s ambition to ensure that Porthcawl is a great place to live, work and to visit,” he said.
However, over on Twitter, some users aren’t convinced that things have been fully thought through. One user, as quoted by The Guardian, noted that the weight-sensitive floors, designed to determine if more than one person is in the room, could keep larger people from using the restrooms for legitimate purposes.
“I’m easily the weight of two teenagers,” they wrote.