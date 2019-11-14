Portugal – Lithuania: online video goals of the match of UEFA Euro 2020
Thursday, November 14, the operating champion of Europe Portugal 30-thousand stadium “Algarve” in Faro (until 2018 at this stage of their rivals took a team… of Gibraltar), you will fight in qualifying round of Euro 2020 against Lithuania. Beginning at 21:45.
Recall that in the first meeting of the teams Fernando Santos and Valdas Urbonas of Vilnius the Portuguese with four goals Cristiano Ronaldo defeated opponents — 5:1.
In order to guarantee himself second place in the group (the first in a staked wards of Andrei Shevchenko) and the final stage of the European championship, the hosts need two remaining meetings (November 17 Portugal will take place in Luxembourg) not to skip ahead of behind one point Serbia.
Note that the unbeaten Portuguese at home has 16 fights. Last time the team lost at home to 28 March 2017 at the stadium in Funchal (Madeira island) in a friendly match against Sweden — 2:3.
Bookmakers in the upcoming meeting give unconditional preference to the European Champions. For example, the authoritative office William Hill bets for the win of Portugal accepts with a coefficient of 1.02, the draw — 21,0, winning Lithuania — 67,0.
