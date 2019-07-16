Positive he became a musical producer of Ukrainian Comedy
Member of the group Time and Glass the Positive (Alexey Zavgorodniy) became a musical producer of Ukrainian Comedy “wedding Skujene 2“.
Sound mood of the film Positive will work together with Potap – music producer the first part of the movie “Skujene wedding music”. The artist also debuts in the role of a chorister Kondrat and join the Comedy Duo of father eulampia (Potap) and deacon of Philipona (MONATIK).
I always wanted to produce the film, especially the musical side. So I’m very pleased to join the team “Skujene wedding-2”. By the way, the soundtrack, the music for which we were created together with Potap has already been heard in instrumental form in the first part. And the second will be a full-fledged song. I want to set a mood that emotionally complements the scenario. My hero is an absolute beginner in Church business, is the basis of his character and the main gags. I think I even look like a young Church Minister! In the story,Kondrat needs to help father Evlampiev, and he uses his ignorance and often abused powers. Role plays eulampia Potap with whom we are good friends in life. I hope to film our tandem will be not less successful and interesting
says Positive.
July 15 on the official pages of Comedy in social networks and in all cinemas launched a teasing campaign “Scho? Znovu?!”. Six videos introduce the audience reaction favorite characters on the new #Skatewheels around which will develop the plot of the sequel. Basil, Taras, Olka, Ashot, the father eulampios, chorister Kondrat, toastmaster Nazar and Colonel Popadyuk – despite the different characters and the situations in which they find themselves, they all share one question: What? Again?!
The producers of the film again were Yuri Gorbunov, Irina Kostyuk, Nadia Korotyshka and MOZGI Entertainment.
The production of “Skujene wedding-2” engaged in Prototype Production and FILM.UA Group.
The continuation of the highest-grossing film of the country will be released in wide release for the New year – December 25.