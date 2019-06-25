“Positive macho”: it became known as Prince Philip won the heart of his future wife…
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were married in 1947. But few know how to begin their relationship as future husband courted a young Princess. This writes Woman.ru with reference to the Daily Mirror.
The publication notes that Prince Philip and Elizabeth II met more than 80 years ago.
They first met when the future Queen was just 13 years old. In 1939 Elizabeth visited the naval College in Dartmouth, where he studied Philip. According to Royal biographers, it was love at first sight. Before the start of the romantic relationship the pair had exchanged long letters.
About how Philip won the attention of Elizabeth, told the Daily Mirror newspaper a source close to the Royal family. According to the insider, the advances of the Prince was highly unusual.
“They had a picnic with ginger cookies and lemonade on campus. Then Philip decided to show his athleticism a few times… and jumped through a network of tennis court”, — said the insider.
Apparently, such a courtship made Elizabeth an impression, because two years ago the couple celebrated the 70-th anniversary.
Friends of the Royal couple say that Elizabeth and Philip are perfectly suited to each other in nature. So, the Royal correspondent Ingrid Seward wrote: “Prince Philip has always been a sort of macho, controlling everything and everyone, but very positive. I don’t think Elizabeth ever met the man.”
As previously reported “FACTS”, the husband of the Queen of great Britain Prince Philip came in March in a car accident near the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Machine 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh collided with another car.
