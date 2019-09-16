Positive pictures of animals from the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
September 16, 2019
Watch and enjoy.
A comedic contest of wildlife photography every year takes a huge amount of pictures that fight for the title of best of the best. This year the finalists were 40 works, which were so good that laughing at them will extend the life of viewers for 40 years, no less. After all, how can with a straight face to see adorable otters, penguins and bears and not to squeeze out the slightest smile? Right, no way, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
1. Thousand paw!
2. Facepalm — bear version
3. Simultaneous penguin run
4. When the same fool as you
5. “Don’t tell me that they are behind”
6. Heritage
7. When comrade a bit
8. “No, not winter!”
9. “Smile and wave!”
10. Caught a wave
11. “Hello, I can’t hear you!”
12. Advertising of hair styling
13. The scent!
14. My God-vydrochki!
15. Great joke
16. “Shame on my white head!”
17. Freddie mercury the animal world
18. Crouching tiger, hidden deer
19. “Well, you ninny, sir.”
20. Hi!
21. Serious guys from the guard
22. “Who are you calling a seal called, huh?”
23. No time for worries
24. Someone had a bad day
25. Ku-ku