Possible family duet Potap and Nastya responded to the accusations in “the wedding for the sake of PR” (video)
Popular Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky decided to refute recent rumors that their family life is fake, created for PR.
As you know, some fans Nastya Kamenskih began to write in her Instagramпосты with speculations that the singer got married with the sensual for the sake of PR.
Perhaps, thinking about it, fans brought the fact that Nastya and Potap, hid his affair for many years, suddenly began to flaunt the most personal moments of his life. This attracts the attention of the public and good impact on the popularity of Kamensky. In the minds of fans unwittingly had an idea for that, Nastya Potap and played a noisy wedding.
Therefore, Kamensky has published online a video from the backstage of the filming of the clip “Constant”, which the couple announced their wedding. During a break in the filming process, the lovers talked about their feelings.
“We once called Potap and Nastya. And we were a musical Duo. And now we’re a real family. And we love each other. Not sure if we are going to sing together as a Duo. But we’ll be together”, — said Potapov.
She was supportive of her husband and added: “Every frame is overflowing tenderness. Everything is so real, so sincere and honest, because inspired by the great feeling of our love.”
Now the fans of the pair, probably, there should be no doubt that Nastya and Potap together, not for PR.
Some drew attention to the fact that the singer does not exclude the possibility of a reunion duet with Kamensky. So maybe soon they will return to joint performances. Only now they will go on stage not as colleagues about whom there are rumors about the affair, and as his wife.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the famous Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky provoked a new round of rumors about her pregnancy. The reason for this was as singer in a Network, in which she put a new photo which fans considered provocative because in the picture it is clearly visible that Nastya Kamensky pregnant.
