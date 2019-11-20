Possible rival Ukrainian national team at Euro 2020 were left without a coach
Coach of Romania’s 43-year-old Cosmin contra after a crushing defeat on the Spanish team in the last qualifying match of Euro 2020 (0:5) resigned.
“I have not reached my goal to qualify for the Euro. To coach the national team of Romania was proud. I want to apologize to the fans, because he could not do more. There were good things. For example, in the match with Spain appeared on the field a lot of young people.
The decision was made before this game. To lose to Spain, but when there is no hint of struggle, I can not accept. Take the blame. I hope the guys realize that without changing your relationship to get to the Euro difficult. In the last matches we failed to get through to them”, said Cosmin contra, who played for Romanian team 73 matches and scored 7 goals, in an interview with gsp.ro.
By the way, despite the fact that the Romanians finished in their group only on the fourth place (behind Spain, Sweden and Norway), they still have a chance to perform at the European championship. Romania in March 2020 will play in the playoffs of the League of Nations. Potential rivals Iceland, Bulgaria, Israel, Hungary and Scotland.
Recall that the playoffs will consist of one semi-final (a team on the field, which has a higher rating) and the finale. The draw for the pairs knockout on November 22. From each of the four divisions of the League of Nations (A, b, C and D) in the final tournament will break for one team.
Some pairs play-offs known before the draw:
The Path And
Iceland — Bulgaria/Israel/Hungary/Romania
Bulgaria/Israel/Hungary/Romania — Bulgaria/Israel/Hungary/Romania
Path B
Bosnia and Herzegovina — Northern Ireland
Slovakia — Ireland
The Way C
Scotland — Bulgaria/Israel/Hungary/Romania
Norway — Serbia
Way D
Georgia — Belarus
Northern Macedonia — Kosovo
Note that in the case of the Romania national team on Euro 2020, it will be in the group With Ukraine and the Netherlands, as Bucharest will host matches of the group stage.
