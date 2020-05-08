Postcoronary age: 10 things that will no longer be in hotels
While hotels around the world await the opening of borders and the influx of visitors, measures to improve cleanliness and limit contacts are the priorities in the post-coronavirus the world. This writes the Reader’s Digest.
The future of hotels
Travel and tourism was among the sectors most affected by the adoption of measures in order to slow the spread COVID-19 worldwide. According to some estimates, the global industry will lose $1.2 trillion. In some countries and States have strict rules about what businesses can open, hotels are looking forward to the opportunity to welcome guests, although your stay may differ slightly from when you last checked in.
Reception
The more people with whom you come in contact, the greater the likelihood of sharing germs, so you can expect to see less common ground in hotels. This includes traditional reception, living, breathing employee of the hotel where you pass a map of the property and other promotional materials. Instead, more and more hotels will promote mobile check-in via smartphones. Mobile check-in already available 3,200 Marriott hotels worldwide, as well as in some hotels, IHG and Hyatt. This number will grow in the near future.
Key cards
You will be able to use your smartphone as your key to open the door. These “smart keys” has already been installed at some resorts, Disney, hotels, Marriotts, IHG and Hyatt hotels.
Sold out hotels
Like restaurants post-coronavirus period, hotels will limit your capabilities for quite some time. For example, Eden Roc in cap Cana in the Dominican Republic now limits the number of visitors of 30%.
Volumizing shampoo and conditioner
When you enter your room, you can also notice that it looks a little different, for example, items that are normally used will be replaced. On the one hand, those shampoos and conditioners a large size, which many hotels have established in an attempt to become environmentally friendly, can be phased out. Instead, you can see those mini-bottles of shampoo, which is gradually disappearing from hotels.
The coffee machine and Minibar in the room
As hotels seek to reduce the number of “points of contact”, that is, objects that often touch guests, in-room coffeemakers and mini-bars are likely to be removed.
Free coffee in the lobby
Free morning self-serve coffee in the lobby, most likely, will no longer commonplace. This gives you the opportunity to touch too many of the same items by different people. The same applies to water coolers or lemonade.
Free happy hour
The Kimpton hotels, in particular, are known for their nightly “happy hours”, where guests enjoy a glass of wine or a cocktail and socialize in the living room. In the age of social distances this type of meetings in public places of accommodation will not be encouraged.
Buffets
Bars with the same dishes, which guests use for self-service, it is doubtful pure the best days. Instead, there will be a special worker in a mask and gloves, outstanding food.
Crowded pools
The good news is that the US Centers for control and prevention (CDC) say that there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be circulated back into the pool which is maintained properly. The area around it is a separate story, so hotels may restrict access to pools or, as do The Palms Turks and Caicos, to reduce the number of loungers around their pools.
Paper invoice at checkout
As hotels seek to reduce the interaction between employees and guests, you will likely be asked to place your order online or via the hotel app. This means that you no longer need to keep paper bills at checkout, although copies will be available online and via e-mail.
Innovation: disinfectant hospital-level
Although you will not see the above items, you will see a few new things, including measures for enhanced disinfection. Marriott, for example, reports: “In public places, the company has added to its already stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfecting products of hospital level”. The same disinfectants for hospitals will be used for the cleaning of the rooms. Hyatt works with a Global Advisory Council bioritam (GBAC) over the accreditation process, to ensure the cleanliness and safety of its facilities.
Innovation: high-tech action cleaning
You can expect an even greater number of robots, such as The Westin Houston Medical Center, the first and only hotel in the country, which at present applies this technology. Robots kill germs with the help of technology ultra-violet radiation. Marriott also experimenting with the technology of electrostatic spraying to quickly clean guest rooms, lobbies, fitness centers and more with disinfectants recommended by the CDC.
