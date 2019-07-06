Posted a video of the Assembly 840-strong motor V8 Dodge Challenger Demon
Model Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is nothing without a powerful 6.2-liter V8 under the hood. Thanks to a video from Hagerty we know how to look inside the “demonic” power plant.
The company released a 4-minute video about the Assembly of the engine. From the last unit bolts to the cylinder head gasket and a large supercharger, it was delivered to the workshop Hagerty to a master mechanic Devin Reckow gathered monster.
Despite modern technology and methods, the engine is still a traditional piece of metal, a big V8 with a massive supercharger on top.
The supercharger is the basis of Demon. Installing showed changes Dodge for increasing the capacity of the 707-horsepower Hellcat. The volume of the compressor is 2.7 litres compared to the 2.4-liter Hellcat units, air chillers, which work with air conditioner for cooling the intake air,and also not one but two two-stage fuel pump.
Even if the technical part is not the strong point of the viewer, then you should see this video if only for the fascinating Assembly process of such a powerful unit.