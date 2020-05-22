Posted in NHL ranking the best goals of the season one of the nominees – hockey player with Ukrainian roots (video)
Connor McDavid
The national hockey League (NHL) on its official website published the top 10 best goals of the season.
At the top of the ranking was the captain of the Edmonton Connor McDavid, effectively beat Morgan Reilly and goalkeeper “Toronto”.
Second place was taken by striker “calgary” Matthew Tkachuk, effectively scoring in overtime.
Closed the three of leaders of lacrosse-goal striker “Carolina” Andrey Svechnikova “Winnipeg”.
Note that Svechnikov became the first hockey player in NHL history to have scored in a similar way. It happened on 30 October last year in a match against “calgary” – picking up the puck on the hook behind the gates, the Russians sent it into the net over the shoulder of goalkeeper David Rittich.
Let’s add that came up with this hockey trick Swede Mikael Granlund.
Add that to the main hockey League in the world decided on the format of the resumption of the season.
The NHL has decided to refuse carrying out of the ending of the regular season and resume season with the playoffs, with the participation of 24 clubs.
Guaranteed for the Stanley Cup will compete for the top four teams from each conference – “Boston”, “Tampa Bay”, “WA” and “Philadelphia” in the East, as well as “St Louis”, “Colorado”, “Vegas” and “Dallas” in the West. To determine the seeding of these clubs will play each other three matches.
The remaining 16 teams will play an additional round of three victories for the right to play in the Cup of Stanley.
Since the first round, all playoffs of the NHL will be played on the classical scheme – to four victories.
At the time of suspension of the season because of the pandemic of coronavirus most NHL clubs reached 70 games played in the regular season. In the division lead, “Boston”, “Saint Louis”, “Vegas” and “Washington”.