Posted pictures of the restored model Mitsubishi Lancer

Опубликованы снимки возрожденной модели Mitsubishi Lancer

The Japanese company Mitsubishi in the future may begin to resume production of the legendary Lancer Evolution, which was discontinued a few years ago.

However, while the manufacturer does not confirm rumors. However, the group of independent artists have already shown renderings of the car, showing some embodiments of the improved version.

In particular, the novelty has received the stylish grille and numerous chrome inserts.

The rear lights connected by a thin strip that gives the car a more refined style.

