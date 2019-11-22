Postol — Ramirez: championship fight will be held on the Chinese island of
Known promotion company Top Rank, representing the interests of the world champion under version WBO and WBC in the Welterweight (up to 63.5 kg) 27-year-old American Jose Ramirez (25 wins, 17 by Ko), officially announced that its ward will defend his titles in a bout against 35-year-old Ukrainian Victor Postol (31 wins, 12 of them by knockout, 2 losses) February 1 in China.
Fight where at stake will be championship belts, both American, will be held in the city of Haikou on Hainan island.
“First of all, in the battle with Ramirez in any case it is not necessary to stand still, he is constantly moving. I sparred with him and I know that when I stopped, he began to knit. And I’m tall, and I’m uncomfortable. I need to keep moving, to fight at long range and not let him get close.
I have long said that I want to fight at least three years. I would not say that the Ramirez fight is the last chance. I am an official candidate, so I have the right to fight for the championship belt. Don’t know how the rest of the fight. If I lose, I’ll be back to fight, to rise in the rankings to get into this position and again to fight for the title. But the Ramirez fight is a very big chance, because at stake will be two championship belts”, — said the native of great Dymerka that the Kyiv region Viktor Postol.
We will remind that earlier the duel American and Ukrainians had planned on 30 November in the arena Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, but was postponed because Ramirez (by the way, in his time he proigral Amateur Vasyl Lomachenko) did not have time to recover from surgery on his hand.
By the way, Postol already owned the title of world champion under version WBC in 2015–2016 after a sensational knockout in a duel with Argentinian Lucas Matisse. However, the defeat against unbeaten American Terence Crawford has deprived the Ukrainian title. In his last fight on a professional ring Postol in April won the Frenchman Mohammed Mimouna and again became a contender for the world title belt by the WBC.
