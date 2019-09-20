Postroynevshaya Rihanna said slender shape short dress
At the time, Rihanna has repeatedly been subject to criticism because of excess weight. However, the star never paid any attention to the insults and remarks about their appearance, choosing for public appearances bright and showy outfits.But now Rihanna has once again in the spotlight because of their figures. However, this time the public can not hide his admiration, looking at the much postroynevshaya forms of celebrity.
So, for a new release of the star chose a long cardigan, which emphasized thinner legs. Outfit Rihanna added sandals with high heels.