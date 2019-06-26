Potap admired fashionable way
Potap is always in style! The singer showed a new image
Potap continues to surprise and delight fans with external transformation after her marriage to Nastya Kamenskih. Recall that the wedding took place on may 23. The celebration was held on the territory of the restaurant complex near Kiev. While fans of the couple do not get tired to emphasize that openness and love them, especially transformed Potap. Ukrainian musician noticeably thinner, and also slightly changed their style.
So, on the instagram page Potap showed fans a new photo, which poses in an ultra stylish summer outfit. The rapper cropped white pants with a tackle, pink t-shirt with pocket, black loafers with white sole. He completes this look with accessories – these Aviator sunglasses, watch and white band. It turned out the way “in style.”
In this new photo Potap was accompanied by intriguing and inspiring label:
“Love everybody, even if you think that it is so”, — says Potap.
Fans Potap hastened to leave your feedback under his new photo:
- “Potap, you’re good. Nastya is a lucky girl. And you, Nastya”
- “Handsome!”
- “Alex, you’re handsome.”
- “What a kid”
- “At the height of the hammer”
- “Pants roll — the waters were abated. Viewtiful!”
- “Oh, handsome”
- “I like Potap dresses”
- “Uhh you in the sport! Fresh looking”