Potap admired youthful appearance

| October 21, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The rapper took a picture of his wife.

Потап восхитил моложавым видом

Kamensky shared his success Potap towards the HLS: star forced wife to make a spectacular photo shoot.

Potap showed the best photo in Instagram.

“Alex I become get a picture of you, the girls like it ….” @kamenskux love u honey” — with commented on the photo shoot of the farm.

The photo shows how the rapper lost weight and looked younger. Fans did not hide delight: now Potap similar to “die hard” Bruce Willis.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr