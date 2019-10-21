Potap admired youthful appearance
The rapper took a picture of his wife.
Kamensky shared his success Potap towards the HLS: star forced wife to make a spectacular photo shoot.
Potap showed the best photo in Instagram.
“Alex I become get a picture of you, the girls like it ….” @kamenskux love u honey” — with commented on the photo shoot of the farm.
The photo shows how the rapper lost weight and looked younger. Fans did not hide delight: now Potap similar to “die hard” Bruce Willis.