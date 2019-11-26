Potap admitted that baptized the son Osadchaya and Gorbunova
The producer confirmed that he is the godfather of the son of the star couple.
Rapper and producer Potap confirmed that he baptized the son of a star wife Catherine Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov.
In the “Life of famous people” famous godfather told who you look like and what grows a little Vanechka.
“Baptized Ivan, a small, very love him, he’s cool. This combination Gorbunova and Osadchaya, if you saw what a cool guy. Love him very much. We live near and he meets me sometimes, we have a similar machine with Yuri and he thinks father, but I’m coming out”, — said Potapov.
Note that the long-awaited Ivan’s son Yuri Gorbunov. Father, he became for the first time in 47 years. About his relationship with Kate leading almost says, they both assure the happiness love peace. But Yuri admits, happy that they are together, although not immediately found with Catherine common language.
“I loved her interview it was questions that didn’t quite want to answer. It turns out in the very first edition of “social life” 15 years ago, she was interviewing me. Destiny,” — said Gorbunov.