Potap admitted, what kind of women he likes
Potap always manages humorous approach to any business. The word rapper in a pocket does not climb, he is charismatic and talantlivyi, it is not surprising that the producer was never deprived of female attention. He hid for a long time romance with his beloved wife Nastya Kamenskih (the couple were married may 23), so after the news of the divorce from his first wife Irina Gorovoy was listed in the status of bachelor. However, it seems the singer was for the farm is the epitome of a perfect woman. About their preferences in feminine beauty, he said in an interview “the high life”.
Potapov came to the contest “Miss Ukraine 2019” and even managed to talk personally with the participants who are with him he flirts a little and made compliments. Katya Osadchaya the rapper talked about what women he likes.
“I like the tall and beautiful girl, brunette, curly. But our Ukraine is different – we have very beautiful girls and redheads, and black-browed and brown eyes, and blue eyes, and brown hair” — he said.
“I walked backstage. And they’re like, “Hello!” I adjust my tie, and they say: “beautiful, Beautiful”. Number 12 I was told a compliment. 17 climbed up the stairs and said, “Hello, I love you so much!” By the way, both brunettes,” — said Potapov.