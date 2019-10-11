Potap and Kamenskih charmed with a gentle kiss
The pair showed how they spend their morning
Potap and Nastya Kamensky — sports family. Steam regularly goes to the joint Jogging and diligently engaged in the hall. The result is obvious – the rapper and the singer in great shape! Potap admitted that his wife is still popular and a great cook – couple adheres to the principles of healthy eating, so the menu at the artists appropriate. For example, the producer won cutlets of rabbit, made by Anastasia’s own. By the way, in your vlog on YouTube Kamensky previously shared recipes. All the free time Potap and Nastya prefer to spend together. So, they showed the beginning of its autumn morning. The corresponding frames appeared in instagram Kamensky.
She was “reporting” directly from the car husband. She recalled that the captain released a new album MISHA, which he dedicated to her.
“Hi. You already know that Alesha has released a new album. Cool that you can listen to it and I’m lucky that I live to sing,” — boasted a singer.
A couple rides in the car, when the farm included a rock version of the song his group MOZGI. He obviously liked this treatment, and she was fun to laugh and “dance hair”.
The singer also captured on camera a kiss with rapper. She touched her lips to the cheek of a beloved husband and covered his eyes. The performers dressed in comfortable and loose clothing – hooded sweatshirts.
“Love is in the air” — was signed by the Nasty English romantic frame.