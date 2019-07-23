Potap and Kamenskih devoted to each other tender clips
At the time, a sweet couple Nastya Kamensky and Potap officially confirmed their relationship even before the wedding, which took place in may of this year. Moreover, the producer made it very unusual and romantic way — he presented a clip “Constant”, which was dedicated to his beloved woman and starring Anastasia. The singer, in turn, is also dedicated to her beloved song “Obsahu” and the clip on it, which appeared in a wedding dress.
After the wedding the couple are happy to demonstrate your happiness by posting cute photos and videos in the network. Kamensky finally decided to show a behind the scenes of how it was filmed touching and tender frames, which were included in the official video. The video she shared on his page in Youtube, and also Instagram.
“We were a musical Duo, and now we’re a real family. Today we made two cool clip and we love each other. We don’t know what happens if we continue to sing together, but it’ll be together,” — says in the beginning of the video Potap Kamenskih and passionately kissing.
Video: NK — OBZAU & PTP — CONSTANT (MAKING OF) (youtube.com/NK Official)
Nastya said in the caption to the video that it came out very sincere and gentle.
“Today on my channel came out very intimate video. You already know the story clips “Obsahu” and “Constant”, which linked our Lyosha feelings. We protected them, but when the time came, decided to tell the world about our love affair with creativity. Today you will be able to look behind the scenes of how it was filmed two stories that became one. In the backstage capture the most magical, fairytale moments, and each frame is overflowing tenderness. Everything is so real, so sincere and honest, because inspired by the great feeling of our love”, — wrote the artist.
Touched members left a lot Milenij reviews, wishing the couple happiness for many years.
- How cute
- You’re beautiful, and most importantly in love with each other, I sincerely wish you happiness and most importantly lots and lots of children!!!
- What are YOU mils! I love YOU!!!!!!! HAPPINESS AND LOVE FOR MANY YEARS!!!!!!!
- Cool!!!
- VI duzhe Garni pair
- Siiiii
- Bastard from you. Sincerely succeeded. Touched me. Happiness to you
- You are an inspiration. Thank you
- Lord, what do you, live here are real, God forbid that you that spark has carried all his life
- VI neimovirna beautiful couple
- Very chic
- You’re just made for each other, I wish you happiness and love!