Potap and Nastya Kamensky broke away in Prague at the concert of Rammstein (photo)
The couple Potap and Nastya Kamensky not gogolevskii honeymoon, had a small European vacation. Celebrity couple with friends — Positive and his wife went to Europe on a private jet.
Potap and Nastya has published several photos from romantic walks on the Czech capital — Prague. They walked around town, sat in a cozy restaurant, enjoying each other’s company.
And in the evening the cheerful company lit at a concert of the famous German rockers Rammstein.
In an interview to journalists of TV channel “Ukraine” the singer admitted, that easily broke up with the bachelor life. “I felt that I became more independent. How? Became independent from the views and envy”, — said Potapov and added that he and Nastya are going to arrange another honeymoon.
“We with Nastya did not dogulivat honeymoon, will go again to Europe. Probably, it will be Italy — after all, Nastya’s half Italian… we’ll Go a little to eat, drink, swim, laugh and go back to Ukraine. By the way, I have had time to rest together with my son — we flew by helicopter to Odessa. We often arrange such “attacks”, so a little “broke” our summer”, — said Potapov on the set of the show “S Day narodzhennya, Ukraino!”.
