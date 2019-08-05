Potap and Nastya Kamensky continue to enjoy a romantic holiday in Italy
Couple enjoying a second honeymoon in Italy
Potap and Nastya Kamensky continue to enjoy a honeymoon in Sardinia. The couple immediately after the wedding, which took place on 23 may, spent one week in Turkey, and now the artists decided to catch up the opportunity to go to scenic Italy. At the resort the couple flew not alone – they were joined by the soloist of group “Time and Glass” Alexei Zavgorodniy-Positive and his wife and best friend Nastya, designer Anna Zavgorodnyaya. The company travels on a yacht along the Mediterranean coast, visiting new towns and admiring their unique beauty.
So, Potap and Nastya posted on instagram page the next series of romantic shots while walking through the streets of marine kurorta. She chose a light long dress blue with small white print, ankle boot almond shade and complements the image of a knitted backpack.
In one of the pictures beloved husband tenderly embraces Cindy, putting a hand on the waist, on the other – hugs the shoulders, hugged her tight.
In strip Potapov said: “Travelling around Sardinia, in the small, cozy towns, know only one thing – don’t need much – it is beautiful”
Fans of the couple could not stop looking at their romantic journey. They noted that the couple literally glowing with happiness, and overflowing lovers emotions can be felt even through the screen.
- Beautiful Anastasia and with a great sense of humor Alex! A very harmonious couple! Happiness to you guys!
- Two halves of a whole. I love you
- Wow! Incredible!
- Look at you – a pleasure
- Next to Alex bloom just.
- Gorgeous!
- What a beauty you are!
- One in everything!
- You are a very good couple
- Oh, I can’t stop looking!
- Beautiful couple
- Beautiful. Unreal!
- What you sensual couple beautiful, and most importantly happy!