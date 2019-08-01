Potap and Nastya Kamensky enjoying the sun in Sardinia
On the page of the rapper appeared first joint photo trip.
Looking for personal microblogging stars, the impression is that they rest all year round: travel, bright photos from different parties… But for celebrities it all — no more than a job. A vacation, like all normal people, they have often in the summer and they hold it away from everything with the family and loved ones.
So, judging by the photos in Instagram, in a long-awaited vacation went Potap and Nastya Kamensky. The couple decided to spend a few weeks in Sardinia, enjoying the sun, warmth, sea and magnificent landscapes. On vacation they made a Positive with his wife Anna.
