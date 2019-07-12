Potap and Nastya Kamensky showed a photo in bed (photos, video)
July 12, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Potap and Nastya Kamensky, recently returned from their honeymoon, starred together in bed — their joint photo posted in the fan-Instagram.
“When HE looks at me, I’m ready to follow him to the edge of the world, to carry out any dream and tenderly hug” — said in comments to the photos.
Also Instagram has posted a fresh Kobe “Happiness is so easy.”
View this post in Instagram
Happiness is so easy. #potenate #Potap #natakamani #nk #Kamensky #potap #potapinastya #potupinastyaf
As previously reported “FACTS”, during the honeymoon that the newlyweds spent in Turkey, Nastya Kamenskikh have pleased fans of new photos in swimsuit.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter