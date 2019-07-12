Potap and Nastya Kamensky showed a photo in bed (photos, video)

July 12, 2019 | Entertainment

Потап и Настя Каменских показали фото в постели (фото, видео)

Potap and Nastya Kamensky, recently returned from their honeymoon, starred together in bed — their joint photo posted in the fan-Instagram.

“When HE looks at me, I’m ready to follow him to the edge of the world, to carry out any dream and tenderly hug” — said in comments to the photos.

Потап и Настя Каменских показали фото в постели (фото, видео)

Also Instagram has posted a fresh Kobe “Happiness is so easy.”

As previously reported “FACTS”, during the honeymoon that the newlyweds spent in Turkey, Nastya Kamenskikh have pleased fans of new photos in swimsuit.

