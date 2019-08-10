Potap and Nastya Kamensky touched fans of romantic the
Famous Ukrainian celebrity couple Potap and Nastya Kamensky, who are now on holiday in Italy, touched by the fans with another photo, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
On the page in Instagram Kamensky showed a delicate frame with sensual and announced the completion of a second honeymoon.
In the shot the singer posed without makeup, but the rapper appeared in large sunglasses with a beard.
“It was an awesome stay! Delicious! Fun! And unforgettable”, — signed photo of the star.
New tender photo Potap and Nastya touched by fans in a photoblog. Users noted that they are very beautiful couple, which even the eyes in the picture are shining with love.
“Potap all the prettier and prettier she was younger”, “You radiate happiness”, “so cool, I love you,” — wrote in Instagram subscribers a couple.