Potap and Nastya Kamensky went for an evening stroll
Potap and Nastya Kamensky took a break in the concert schedule and went to Italy, to Sardinia, where he decided to make a sequel to honeymoon. The pair managed to stay in Turkey only a week after the wedding, and then they again started to work, but now the couple was going to catch up. And, it seems, they are doing great! The artists arrived at the Italian resort in the company of his friends – members of the group “Time and Glass” Alexei-Positive zavgorodnego and his wife Anna. Potap and Nastya publish photos and videos to Instagram and share impressions from the trip.
For example, on the page of the singer showed a photo walk with a loved man by the arm. Potap and Nastya walked through the ancient streets of the small town on the coast, where they stopped. For the evening promenade, the producer took the easy shirt made from natural fabric, comfortable shorts and stylish loafers.
Anastasia preferred the romantic look of a short dress with a small floral pattern, suede ankle boot almond shade and trendy accessories knitted backpack. The singer decided to go without makeup and look as natural as possible, and her tanned skin was literally glowing.
“My dear friend”, signed star Italian joint photo with Potapov. And second the added: “My most favorite photographer Potapov”.
From the attention of the fans did not escape the happy faces of the couple, and they hastened to give artists with compliments.
“It’s so nice to see you glowing, so strange. I Wish You Happiness!”, “You guys are great”, “Anastasia, the lost weight was so small and delicate, look now with Alex super!”, “What is it that the beautiful couple”, “Love, love bezmezhny, TSE is so cool!”, “When people are made for each other and full of love!”, “You are very beautiful”, “Happy people can be seen immediately. Oh, klasnaja still you pair with PTP. In such a natural and beautiful”, “you look lovely and happy. Comfortable and in every moment of memories”, — wished the fans.
In turn, the rapper has also published on the page in the social network photos with guests. In the picture he is posing with Nastya, Positive and his wife Anna.
“Merry company! Turu – Turu – Tu-Tu (the motif of a jumble). Sardinia, Italy! Turu-Turu-Tu-Tu! Hilarious Campaign screen will show ours! Fun campaign, in the periodical Ogonyok!” with humor he signed the frame.