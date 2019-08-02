Potap complained about “failure” with the rest
Potap and Nastya Kamensky complain that because of the tight tour schedule lately only see each other at the joint concerts. Immediately after the wedding, which took place on 23 may, the couple went for a week in Turkey, but promised that more will have time to catch up. So, after the festival of “Heat” in Baku, the couple went to Italy, to Sardinia. The first photo with the long-awaited vacation Potap shared on instagram page.
The artists stayed at the hotel Golfo di Marinella. True, the resort Potap and Nastya flew not alone, but with friends – a member of the group “Time and Glass” Alexei and MOZGI Zavgorodniy and his wife and best friend of the singer Anna Zavgorodniy.
By the way, the captain complained that his colleague spoiled the romantic picture of Cindy, taking a funny pose in the background. In the frame of the farm in bright yellow shorts with colorful prints and blue t-shirt hugs his wife. Nastia – long breezy tunic, straw hat and glasses. Couple posing barefoot on the sand among the greatest chairs.
“Always znaydetsya the hto to paganity photo s Otpusti”, — left a funny caption Potapov, noting Positive and Nastya.
Fans of the actors appreciated their humor and began to vividly comment on fun beach scenes.
“Cool, have a great holiday!”, “Che, Lasik also beautifully got up. Krasavchiki!!! Good holiday!”, “Well, you che? Positive never hurt anyone!”, “He’s better than everyone here and it turned out”, “Cool couple”, “Very cool! Happy!”, “How good you are. Our favorite!” — noted by commentators.