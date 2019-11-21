Potap impressed excellent physical shape
Potap and Nastya Kamensky used to start the morning with intense workouts or Jogging in the fresh air. Recently, the singer told us that she’s an early riser and used to Wake up neither light nor dawn, but during the day time to do everything planned.
Nastya also motivates her husband to get up early and actively to start the morning. The couple have a private coach Andrew Khomitsky, which helps them to always be in great shape. On his page in Instagram he published the active exercise of the star couple.
In the frame – the trick to Potap. He, along with trainer performs an exercise with the ball placed on the simulator. At this time she removes her laughter in the end of the video is heard behind the scenes.
“Good morning 5:00. Potap also in DL Yak bachite I Nastya Kamenskih Ter Yak Chua”, — he signed sports videos.
Video: training Potap and Kamenskih along with coach (instagram.com/khomytskyi_official)
Potapov scored under the video and wrote a short greeting good morning. “EXT EXT run”, — he left the original message. Commentators immediately noted that the rapper is in good physical shape.
- The farm is in good shape
- Wow, PTP still powerful
- Potap lol
- Unreal. Just umnichki
- A good exercise
- Cool