Potap open up about the relationship with Nastya Kamenskih
The star couple is going to continue honeymoon in Italy.
Behind the scenes holiday show “S Day narodzhennya, Ukraino!”, which TV channel “Ukraine” will show on 24 August, the team member MOZGI and producer Potap frankly said that he had changed in his life after marriage.
Recently the country has stirred up the news about the wedding of Potap and Nastya Kamenskih. In an interview to journalists of TV channel “Ukraine” the singer admitted, that easily broke up with the bachelor life:
“I felt that I became more independent. How? Became independent from the views and envy”, – said Potapov on the set of the show “S Day narodzhennya, Ukraino!”.
In addition, Potapov told how to spend vacation together with your beloved.
“We with Nastya did not dogulivat honeymoon, will go again to Europe. Probably, it will be Italy – after all, Nastya’s half Italian… we’ll Go a little to eat, drink, swim, laugh and go back to Ukraine. By the way, I have had time to rest together with my son – we flew by helicopter to Odessa. We often arrange such “attacks”, so a little “broke” our summer”, – said Potapov.
Interestingly, his bandmate MOZGI – Uncle Vadya – holidays spend only in Ukraine, because, according to him, it is here best holiday.
