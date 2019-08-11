Potap posed against the backdrop of an unusual ship
Starry family of Potap and Nastya Kamenskih “Dogoniat” their honeymoon in Italy and generously share romantic photo picturesque corners of the Mediterranean. Celebrities rest in style, so for example, Potap posted pictures with snow-white yacht, which shows that the producer is heavily tanned and happy.
The immediately commented on the most ardent fans, noting that the tan t-shirt with playful flamingos to face Potapov, and in General he looks on the yacht very well.
- The sea wolf! Here it is! — @serge_888 I have good teachers!
- “Husband, you white” — now does not roll
- Handsome man, and ignore the inadequate that write bad things is envy, a good rest)))
- The main t-shirt with a Flamingo
However, not only relaxed and satisfied appearance celebrity attracted the attention of the audience of integraserv, but an unusual ship on the background of which depicts the contractor. In the review members shared concerns that it may be for a yacht and what it supposedly stands for.
- Good back over 450 million $$$
- In the background the boat billionaire Andrei Melnichenko. It’s just hard
- the largest sailing yacht in the world. If that)
- The ship in the background is bizarre))) Tipo — feel homeless, even if you pass by on your own yacht
- What ship in the back?
- Leh on the background of the space ship is lost… There is room to grow… and I wish the team Potap peremeschatsya on these ships… That would be cool…
- E..Petit, mini Titanic