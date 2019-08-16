Potap puzzled funny pics
The musician stuck his bald head fit on suckers like foam curlers.
Ukrainian music producer and singer Oleksiy Potapenko showed a funny photo with “dreadlocks”. The picture appeared on the page of the musician in Instagram.
Photo Potapov took a selfie in the hallway on the background of the ceiling. The singer dressed in a white t-shirt.
On the mind of producer installed vertically more than ten blue cylinders up to a length of 10 centimeters. Sticks, similar to a foam curler placed evenly all over the head Potap.
Members of the producer appreciated the joke. They joke that “the issue of hair resolved” that the musician made his dreadlocks, called the musician “Atapicam” and “Chingachgook”.
Also in the comments explained that it was of the bullet-sucker for baby gun.