Potap puzzled network sharing a photo with the lead singer of Rammstein

| July 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Потап озадачил сеть совместным фото с солистом Rammstein

Well-known producer and showman Potap, who after the honeymoon with Nastya Kamenskih spends all his free time with his wife and shows off her juicy pictures has puzzled network the new. He published in Instagram joint photo with the lead singer of the German rock band Rammstein with Till Lindemann, who is credited with an affair with singer Svetlana Loboda and is called the father of her youngest daughter Tilda.

The Potap left without a signature, just posted an intriguing hashtag #honeymoon or honeymoon and added that their meeting took place in Kiev.

Thill also reacted to the publication, noting that he met with an old friend.

In the comments fans began to wonder, what does this star meeting. They suggest that the till and the captain plotting a creative experiment. Or they met by chance in Kiev, where Lindemann to Loboda.

However, the network attributed the singer has a new lover.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.