Potap puzzled network sharing a photo with the lead singer of Rammstein
Well-known producer and showman Potap, who after the honeymoon with Nastya Kamenskih spends all his free time with his wife and shows off her juicy pictures has puzzled network the new. He published in Instagram joint photo with the lead singer of the German rock band Rammstein with Till Lindemann, who is credited with an affair with singer Svetlana Loboda and is called the father of her youngest daughter Tilda.
The Potap left without a signature, just posted an intriguing hashtag #honeymoon or honeymoon and added that their meeting took place in Kiev.
Thill also reacted to the publication, noting that he met with an old friend.
In the comments fans began to wonder, what does this star meeting. They suggest that the till and the captain plotting a creative experiment. Or they met by chance in Kiev, where Lindemann to Loboda.
However, the network attributed the singer has a new lover.
