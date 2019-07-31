Potap showed grown-up son
Potap loves spending active leisure time with his son Andrew. Dad and boy there is a joint passion – basketball. The artist is a frequent contributor to stories is a video in which the son or he throws the ball into the ring, and always praises 10-year-old athlete for his success on the court.
On the new photo in Instagram, the rapper showed a photo of Andrew in a stylish cap with the ball under his arm. A boy wearing a t-shirt, denim shorts to the knee and comfortable sneakers. On the neck and arms, the boy could see the decorative tattoo lettering. By the way, the captain showed a photo of the son with the drawings on the skin, it’s funny by signing the picture: “the father is a rapper”.
This time the producer was more succinct. “With Andreas cap”, — he left a comment under the picture of my son in English letters.
Fans Potap appreciated frame appreciated. They found Andrey stylish and tough guy and noted his resemblance mother and ex-wife of rapper Irina Gorovoy.
“Handsome!”, “Wow! What kind of guy”, “my mom is like”, “Him”, “Very cool”, “tough guy!”, “His tattoo is real?”, “Stylish”, “type of kid”, “Handsome boy!”, “What a beautiful child. Alex, another girl you need!” — wrote commentators.