Potap showed photos of his son’s birthday
Before marriage with Nastya Kamenskih Alex Potapenko (Potapov) of 15 years was married to Irina Gorovoy, who bore him a son Andrew, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to ShowDream.
After the divorce, the pair kept warm, friendly relations and continues to raise her son. 6 Sep Andrew is 11 years old. Holiday the boy said in the company of mom and dad.
In the comments of the followers congratulated the boy on the holiday and noted that Andrew really grew up and became a copy of her mother:”I Wish you success and interesting Hobbies, determination and good luck, great health and happiness, I wish to devote himself to his favorite occupation,”; “11 Kid, adult! Let the happy parents of their achievements, be honest with everyone and considered”; “With the birthday boy. All the best, Andryushenka. Good health, fulfillment of desires, success in studies,” write to the followers.