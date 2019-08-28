Potap son and spend time in Greece
Ukrainian producer and artist Potapov made a vacation several times this summer — this time with his son from his first marriage with Irina Gorovoy, 10-year-old Andrew. The company they were friends of the musician with their children, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.
Colorful frames joint holiday Potap shared on his page in Instagram. According to them, Andrew and all the other boys in the company of good friends and just wonderful to spend time walking around picturesque places and having fun on the beach.
In addition to photos of satisfied Andrew, who, by the way, earlier already had time to rest in Turkey with my mother and older half-sister, the actor also posted a sweet video of him splashing in the sea along with three fun boys and throws them, throwing into the water.
“3 on one!” — jokingly commented on the video Potap.
Subscribers are touched by the charming personnel and noted that Alex is a great father. Some of us are wondering where is his wife Nastya Kamensky and will come if she’s late to keep them company.