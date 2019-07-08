Potap son made extreme travel
July 8, 2019
This extreme trip will be a success, think fans
That Ukrainian rapper and producer Alexey Potapenko was fascinated by the helicopters became known recently, on his page on Instagram, the contractor began to share staff with the airfields in their background and to confess to love this type of transport.
Hobby celebrities is gaining momentum, as evidenced by new photos of the farm in company with his son Andrew aboard the helicopter. In the caption under the picture of the farm pointed out the direction where they are going.
“In helicopter To Odessa (In Odessa helicopter (TRANS. eng. prima ed.),” reads the caption under the photo.
Fans appreciated the expensive and extreme hobby artist and wished a good holiday.
- Son will remember that and even tell the school I have such vacations in my childhood, and now
- How cool, very nice, son is very like his father
- Beautiful
- Potap rushes in Odessa))
- Guys
- Direct “50оттенков grey “comes to mind. Nastya then took? — Nastya tomorrow in Odessa, she has a concert in Ibiza and today, Michelle stands there ,they probably have it flown in to support.
- Flew to the sea?) — Michelle to a concert .
- I here Bruce Wheelis recalled