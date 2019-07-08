Potap son made extreme travel

| July 8, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

This extreme trip will be a success, think fans

Потап с сыном совершили экстремальное путешествие

That Ukrainian rapper and producer Alexey Potapenko was fascinated by the helicopters became known recently, on his page on Instagram, the contractor began to share staff with the airfields in their background and to confess to love this type of transport.

Hobby celebrities is gaining momentum, as evidenced by new photos of the farm in company with his son Andrew aboard the helicopter. In the caption under the picture of the farm pointed out the direction where they are going.

“In helicopter To Odessa (In Odessa helicopter (TRANS. eng. prima ed.),” reads the caption under the photo.

Fans appreciated the expensive and extreme hobby artist and wished a good holiday.

Потап с сыном совершили экстремальное путешествие

  • Son will remember that and even tell the school I have such vacations in my childhood, and now
  • How cool, very nice, son is very like his father
  • Beautiful
  • Potap rushes in Odessa))
  • Guys
  • Direct “50оттенков grey “comes to mind. Nastya then took? — Nastya tomorrow in Odessa, she has a concert in Ibiza and today, Michelle stands there ,they probably have it flown in to support.
  • Flew to the sea?) — Michelle to a concert .
  • I here Bruce Wheelis recalled
Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.