Potapov commented on the spectacular photos of Nastya Kamenskih
Nastya Kamenskih is not afraid to experiment with images in different styles and from different eras. On the wave of popularity of the fashion of the 80s Nastya decided to try and be retro image.
Before the concert in Odessa, the singer posted a photo of the car, which posed in a bright sports jacket with yellow and pink accents and the headband, the letters, which were the color of the main outfit and made up the word Love. Hair the singer has collected in your hair in the rebellious style of the era of the eighties and complements the image of the emphasis on hand — yellow for hours.
The first photo has noted the spouse of the actress — rapper and producer Potap, who wrote a few words of admiration for his wife.
“Oh!!! What a cool!!” — wrote the delighted captain.
