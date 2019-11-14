Potapov received a star on “star Square” in the center of Kiev
A famous actor, showman, composer, producer, the most popular male country Alex Potapenko (Potapov) for his 20th anniversary was the personification of the Ukrainian show-business. And on 13 November he received a star on “star Square” in the center of Kiev.
All these years, the country monitors its transformations: Potap and Nastya MOZGI, PTP – people’s favorite, the leader male of the group, collecting stadiums, and hip-hop romantic. He is known not only as a hit maker in creating songs, but also in producing popular artists Time and Glass, MOZGI, Michelle Andrade, INGRET. Together with Irina Gorovoy they founded the producer centre MOZGI Entertainment, which grew into a large group of companies MOZGI GROUP.
“For every artist the honor to leave my mark in people’s memory. One day, someone gazing at a star, remember your creativity. And for a creative person it is most important. This star is not only mine, but all the fans that listened to my music 20 years, all with whom I when-that started the whole gallant crew MOZGI GROUP and my family! Kiev – a place where I was born, live and work. Thank you for the honor to be in the same area with such great people as the Time and Glass!”-
said Potap.
Over 20 years on stage Potapov received a top musical award, but his main reward consider his son Andrew. Andrei Potapenko came to support the Pope at the ceremony and said he was very proud of the achievements of his father.
The star was attended by a team of artist: tour Manager Alexey Berezkin and sound producer Oleg Shevchenko.
glamurchik.tochka.net