Potapov said that Nastya Kamensky walks around the house naked
Newly married Potap and Nastya Kamensky tried to be next to each other every free minute of the tour. The pair never misses together — recently, the producer spoke about how spending time with his wife.
The relationship Potap and Nastya Kamenskikh was rumored not one or two years. Despite this, the pair did not advertise their relationship until the wedding day.
Sometimes the couple share with the followers way too much images or to tell very intimate details, which many would prefer to remain silent.
So, during a recent interview with the TV channel Muz-TV, Potapov shared his emotions about his marriage.
“I have a great life! Young wife watching me, I collect bags, luxurious cooking, walks around the house in an apron on the naked body, singing in Italian. Well, what could be better?” — said the producer.
Despite the marriage, the lovers are seen relatively rarely with each other — the pair prefer to tour alone, as during business trips lovers often quarrel. Perhaps it is because of a long separation, the couple try to make their meetings more vivid, memorable and romantic.