Potapov spoke about the intimate life with Kamensky (video)
The known showman and producer Potap, recently released the lyric video from the new album, does not like to talk about my personal life. He has long concealed a divorce with Irina Gorovoy, kept secret romance and the wedding with Nastya Kamenskih. Exception artist did for the Glory Demin, with whom we shared our personal secrets in the “Glory”.
Potap openly talked about the breakup with his ex-wife, son, creative collaborations and beloved wife Nastya Kamenskih. He admitted that it was difficult to hide the relationship in public. The day of the wedding they decided to reveal all the cards.
“I am very tired to be discreet. To hide the relationship — it’s not nice to the woman and to himself. So the moment came, when it was already very sad and we decided to do the wedding”, — said Potapov.
He also admitted that life with a star is not easy, but they are Nasty, I try not to dwell on life, and make it interesting and varied.
“She’s a International superstar and she lives at home with me. And I cooking and cleaning. It is a couple of years of “adjusted” me because I was walking much. Need to brush up on their relationship. Need to refresh your life, so that life was not life, when he was. It is necessary that life was cool”, — said Alexey Potapenko.
He says that in his spare time he and his wife are happy to have home. Nastya is good at cooking, sometimes in the same apron.
“Drop down the snow for me is joy. I clean the yard, but I take a shovel and start to clean the snow, because it’s such a guy thing. Life should be interesting. Sometimes you can let your spouse, even if you Puritan ideologies, to allow you to cook al dente pasta in one apron”, — said Potapov.
