Potapov took up arms and went to save the planet (video)
Potap and MOZGI group blew up the Skadovsk at the festival “black sea Games”, introduced a new blasting operation. The musicians released a music video blockbuster Space Sheeps.
In the futuristic video undercover Baby Po (Potap), MR. POZ (Positive), V UNCLE (Uncle Vadya) and Bloodless (DJ Bloodless) sent to the execution of intergalactic missions Space Sheeps — with weapons in hand fighting for the planet from the space sheep.
The clip was directed Alexei Makarenko, who directed the earlier group of video Digitalization.
The band’s new album MOZGI, celebrating its fifth anniversary, is already available to pre-order in Apple Music.
in which fell in love with Nastya Kamenskih, announced the release of a lyrical album. In an interview with Potapov admitted that after the marriage became happier.
